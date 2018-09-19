Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Livecoin and Exrates. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $2.15 million and $479,577.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00268408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00151052 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.75 or 0.06344765 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. The official website for Education Ecosystem is tokensale.liveedu.tv . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Mercatox, Gate.io and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

