Edison International (EIX) Holdings Increased by Cleararc Capital Inc.

Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,809,000 after buying an additional 2,361,340 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,095,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,028,000 after buying an additional 1,475,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,694,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,006,000 after buying an additional 947,981 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 905,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,631,000 after buying an additional 640,031 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,626,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,702,000 after buying an additional 539,897 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Edison International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $83.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.09.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.