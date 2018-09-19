Eclipse Resources (ECR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,693,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 494% from the previous session’s volume of 1,127,294 shares.The stock last traded at $1.31 and had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eclipse Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eclipse Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Capital One Financial raised Eclipse Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Eclipse Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

The stock has a market cap of $374.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.53 million. Eclipse Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. analysts expect that Eclipse Resources Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECR. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Eclipse Resources during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Eclipse Resources during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Eclipse Resources by 485.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 118,337 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Eclipse Resources by 89.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 147,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 69,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Eclipse Resources by 552.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 169,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

