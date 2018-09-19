EchoLink Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $694,483.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00267912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00150249 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.63 or 0.06692712 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008261 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,810,007 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

