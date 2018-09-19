Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $200,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,971.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,090 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 29.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter worth about $16,089,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 583,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

