East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,335,177 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,871,162 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $401,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,480,374.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

