Dystem Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DTEM)

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Dystem has a market capitalization of $107,190.00 and $39.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dystem has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dystem

Dystem (DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 2,665,870 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,744 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio . Dystem’s official website is dystem.io

Buying and Selling Dystem

Dystem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

