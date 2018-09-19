Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $103,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $134,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

