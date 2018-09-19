Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $415,000 in Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Triton International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,003,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,409,000 after purchasing an additional 554,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Triton International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,389,000 after purchasing an additional 240,717 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Triton International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,821,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Triton International by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 596,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 249,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Triton International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TRTN. ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Triton International in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of TRTN opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. Triton International Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Triton International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $329.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.82%.

In other Triton International news, Director Pincus (Ganymede-Ii) P. Warburg sold 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $64,343,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,859,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,672,429 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

