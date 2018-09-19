Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stake in Ennis, Inc. (EBF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Ennis worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ennis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ennis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ennis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ennis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,616,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ennis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EBF opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $535.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Ennis had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Ennis, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ennis from a “market perform” rating to a “$21.80” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Ennis in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

