Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stake Increased by United Bank

United Bank grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 0.4% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 939.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,032,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,094 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,699,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,216 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,731.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,072,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,572,000 after acquiring an additional 528,159 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $348,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $956,650. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

NYSE:DUK opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.18%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

