DTE Energy Co (DTE) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.1% in the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $45,790.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $241,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $1,101,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,654.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,226 shares of company stock worth $1,674,057 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $94.25 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.10.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.8825 per share. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.15%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.27 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.36.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

