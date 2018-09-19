Dril-Quip (DRQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Dril-Quip and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays cut Dril-Quip from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley cut Dril-Quip from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 191.54 and a beta of 0.96. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 27.63%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,655,000 after acquiring an additional 393,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 102.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 738,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 373,301 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at $12,167,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 328.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 251,734 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,352,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,743,000 after acquiring an additional 200,893 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

