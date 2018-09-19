Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.04

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 8.65.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a return on equity of 75.55% and a net margin of 17.98%. analysts anticipate that Dolphin Entertainment Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.64% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

