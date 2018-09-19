Dollarcoin Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. Dollarcoin has a total market capitalization of $51,314.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dollarcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,401.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.57 or 0.06708836 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00026246 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.01380508 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00055011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004785 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001483 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Dollarcoin

DLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

