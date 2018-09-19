Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stake Increased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8,258.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 440.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $81.93. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $293,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,564.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $2,343,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,575,431.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,250 shares of company stock worth $7,418,813. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

