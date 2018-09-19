Dinerocoin (DIN) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

Dinerocoin (CURRENCY:DIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Dinerocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Dinerocoin has traded flat against the dollar. Dinerocoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $504.00 worth of Dinerocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dinerocoin Coin Profile

Dinerocoin (CRYPTO:DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinerocoin’s total supply is 7,836,616 coins. Dinerocoin’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog . Dinerocoin’s official website is dinerocoin.org . Dinerocoin’s official Twitter account is @DineroCrypto . The Reddit community for Dinerocoin is /r/Dinerocoin

Buying and Selling Dinerocoin

Dinerocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinerocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinerocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinerocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

