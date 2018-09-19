Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,944 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $69,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,148,000 after acquiring an additional 215,413 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 593,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,048,000 after acquiring an additional 191,959 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 276.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 461,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,634,000 after acquiring an additional 338,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics stock opened at $159.69 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $264.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $413.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $282.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.00.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.