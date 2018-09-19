Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,657 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,882,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $70,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 41.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,911,000 after buying an additional 2,861,617 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 53,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,941,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,313,000 after buying an additional 688,121 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.77. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.