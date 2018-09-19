Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.03% of Credit Acceptance worth $70,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.78.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $437.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $263.19 and a 1-year high of $467.26. The company has a current ratio of 33.69, a quick ratio of 33.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.55 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 46.43% and a return on equity of 28.97%. research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $16,729,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total transaction of $14,590,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $34,370,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

