Digi International (DGII) PT Raised to $21.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, First Analysis set a $16.00 price objective on Digi International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Digi International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. Digi International has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $348.71 million, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. equities analysts anticipate that Digi International will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jon A. Nyland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,859 shares in the company, valued at $548,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jon A. Nyland sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $185,013.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,646 shares in the company, valued at $643,100.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 16.7% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 233,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 33,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.