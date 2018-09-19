Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG) Receives €22.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.64 ($26.32).

Several research firms recently commented on DLG. Oddo Bhf set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting €19.11 ($22.22). The company had a trading volume of 536,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a 52 week high of €50.68 ($58.93).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.