Devon Energy (DVN) & Comstock Resources (CRK) Financial Review

Devon Energy (NYSE: CRK) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Devon Energy alerts:

84.0% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Devon Energy and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 7 21 0 2.75 Comstock Resources 0 4 2 0 2.33

Devon Energy currently has a consensus price target of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.98%. Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 20.20%. Given Devon Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Devon Energy and Comstock Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $13.95 billion 1.43 $898.00 million $0.63 62.43 Comstock Resources $255.33 million 0.51 -$111.40 million ($3.90) -2.07

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy -1.60% 5.52% 2.50% Comstock Resources -52.14% N/A -3.97%

Dividends

Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Comstock Resources does not pay a dividend. Devon Energy pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comstock Resources has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Comstock Resources on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources primarily in Texas and Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.