Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €8.00 ($9.30) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DBK. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Cfra set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.39 ($9.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.67 ($12.41).

DBK opened at €9.97 ($11.59) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

