Derby & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 9.0% of Derby & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Derby & Company Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $14,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $172.79 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $147.68 and a 52 week high of $173.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

