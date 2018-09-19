Delphi Management Inc. MA Takes $463,000 Position in Wabash National Co. (WNC)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 14.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 171.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 314,023 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 20.7% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 63,145 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 1,673.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. ValuEngine cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.82. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $612.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 5.86%. research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

