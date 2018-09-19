Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $15.22 Million in Target Co. (TGT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.2% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $54.04 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.68.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.