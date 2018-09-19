Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $30.95 Million Stake in WEX Inc (WEX)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of WEX worth $30,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of WEX by 150.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on WEX to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.05, for a total value of $782,099.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,565.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $702,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $3,461,862. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX stock opened at $195.52 on Wednesday. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $109.46 and a 1-year high of $203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.74.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. WEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $370.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

