Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $22.87 Million Holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $22,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 337.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 2,656.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 200,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 193,409 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 19.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 78.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 20.44%. analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.