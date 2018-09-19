David Arden Acquires 3,400 Shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO) Stock

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) insider David Arden purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.70) per share, for a total transaction of £98,396 ($128,169.86).

Shares of LON:MTRO traded up GBX 82 ($1.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,992 ($38.97). The stock had a trading volume of 169,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,330. Metro Bank PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,162 ($41.19) and a one year high of GBX 4,056 ($52.83).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTRO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 4,400 ($57.31) to GBX 3,600 ($46.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 3,000 ($39.08) to GBX 2,500 ($32.56) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,085.63 ($40.19).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

