David Arden Acquires 3,400 Shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO) Stock

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) insider David Arden purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.70) per share, for a total transaction of £98,396 ($128,169.86).

Shares of LON:MTRO traded up GBX 82 ($1.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,992 ($38.97). The stock had a trading volume of 169,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,330. Metro Bank PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,162 ($41.19) and a one year high of GBX 4,056 ($52.83).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTRO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 4,400 ($57.31) to GBX 3,600 ($46.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 3,000 ($39.08) to GBX 2,500 ($32.56) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,085.63 ($40.19).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

