Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Director Stephen M. King Sells 90,000 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Stephen M. King sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $5,568,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,352.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

