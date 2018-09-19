Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) CMO John P. Gleason Sells 9,100 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CMO John P. Gleason sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $563,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,273.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 70,735 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,007,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,872,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,305,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,133 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

