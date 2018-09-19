DATA One Day Trading Volume Tops $229,157.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, Huobi and Ethfinex. DATA has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $229,157.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00268171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00150088 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.36 or 0.06671570 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008275 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,691,091 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kucoin, DDEX, Bibox, UEX, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.