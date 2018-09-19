DasCoin Price Reaches $0.0422 on Exchanges (DASC)

DasCoin (CURRENCY:DASC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, DasCoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One DasCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, IDAX and BTC-Alpha. DasCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $40,452.00 worth of DasCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DasCoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00081581 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000669 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

DasCoin Profile

DasCoin (CRYPTO:DASC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. DasCoin’s total supply is 889,868,500 coins. DasCoin’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DasCoin’s official website is dascoin.com

Buying and Selling DasCoin

DasCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, BTC-Alpha and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DasCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DasCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DasCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DasCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DasCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.