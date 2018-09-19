Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report released on Thursday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $118.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $77.55 and a 52-week high of $120.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 36,231.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 94.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 175,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 85,321 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 129.4% during the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,438.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 183,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $76,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $77,102.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,418 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $271,033.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,826. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

