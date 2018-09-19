Dalbergia Investments Llc Purchases 30,156 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP) Stock

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc acquired 30,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $782,548.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dalbergia Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 19th, Dalbergia Investments Llc acquired 97,031 shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $2,517,954.45.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Dalbergia Investments Llc acquired 250,478 shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $6,176,787.48.

On Friday, September 14th, Dalbergia Investments Llc acquired 478,252 shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $11,970,647.56.

On Thursday, August 9th, Dalbergia Investments Llc acquired 809,500 shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $20,318,450.00.

Shares of GCP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,323. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 10.57%. research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on GCP Applied Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 246.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

