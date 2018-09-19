D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 47.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 159,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 350.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in D. R. Horton by 55.6% in the second quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in D. R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in D. R. Horton by 148.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,118,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,846,000 after buying an additional 667,528 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 18,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,773. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

