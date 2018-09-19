CyberVein Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52,132.00 (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, HitBTC and Bit-Z. During the last week, CyberVein has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $22.01 million and $52,132.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000281 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CVT is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,254,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.