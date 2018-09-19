Cummins Inc. (CMI) Holdings Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,666 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $22,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Cummins by 5,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $168.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

In related news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $65,465.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,122 shares in the company, valued at $584,087.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $102,826.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $145.89 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.