Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Navigant Consulting at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Engine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 301,406 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,406,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Navigant Consulting to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NCI opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $25.85.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.05%. Navigant Consulting’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. Navigant Consulting’s payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

In other news, EVP Lee A. Spirer sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $476,784.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,699.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica M. Weed sold 23,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $586,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,575 shares of company stock worth $1,258,383 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

