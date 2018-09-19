Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,664,000 after acquiring an additional 184,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,208,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,175,000 after acquiring an additional 327,834 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,415,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 138,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

Shares of HIG opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $59.20. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $126,647.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,172.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,075.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

