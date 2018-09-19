Crown (CCK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings expects adjusted earnings per share to be $5.15-$5.30 for full-year 2018. Earnings will be impacted by persistent elevated freight costs in North America and foreign currency-translation impact due to the weakness in the Brazilian reais against the U.S. dollar. Further, upcoming election in Brazil and lackluster economic data are the major headwinds for Crown Holdings. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. However, the company is poised to gain from disciplined pricing, cost control, capital allocation and geographic expansion. In addition, strong performance of its Transit Packaging business remains a major growth driver.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Crown from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Crown from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a $44.54 rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

CCK stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). Crown had a return on equity of 58.64% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Crown will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, Director William S. Urkiel acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Urkiel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

