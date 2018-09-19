Crowd Machine (CMCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $743,828.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Crowd Machine has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Crowd Machine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, Bancor Network and Bittrex. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $743,828.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00268985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00150450 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.55 or 0.06351837 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Crowd Machine Token Profile

Crowd Machine was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

Crowd Machine Token Trading

Crowd Machine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

