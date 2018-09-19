Critical Contrast: Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) versus SEB/SH A (SVKEF)

Itau Corpbanca (OTCMKTS: SVKEF) and SEB/SH A (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Itau Corpbanca shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Itau Corpbanca and SEB/SH A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itau Corpbanca $2.86 billion 1.19 $101.73 million N/A N/A SEB/SH A $7.05 billion 3.37 N/A N/A N/A

Itau Corpbanca has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEB/SH A.

Dividends

Itau Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SEB/SH A does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Itau Corpbanca has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEB/SH A has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Itau Corpbanca and SEB/SH A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itau Corpbanca 0 1 1 0 2.50 SEB/SH A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Itau Corpbanca and SEB/SH A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itau Corpbanca 3.81% 2.57% 0.31% SEB/SH A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Itau Corpbanca beats SEB/SH A on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and Peru. Itaú CorpBanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

SEB/SH A Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments. The company offers research services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; and debt financing services comprising corporate loan origination, debt capital markets, leveraged finance, and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include alternative, equity, fixed income, investment, and private equity solutions for institutional investors, and retail and private banking clients; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance, as well as investor, wholesale, treasury, and sickness insurance services. It serves large corporations and institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 196 branch offices in Sweden and the Baltic countries; and 20 international sites, as well as phone banking services. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

