Critical Contrast: H2O Innovation (HEOFF) versus Misonix (MSON)

H2O Innovation (NASDAQ: MSON) and Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H2O Innovation and Misonix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H2O Innovation $62.38 million 0.55 -$3.86 million ($0.04) -21.25 Misonix $36.68 million 4.54 -$7.61 million N/A N/A

H2O Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Misonix.

Risk & Volatility

H2O Innovation has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Misonix has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for H2O Innovation and Misonix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H2O Innovation 0 0 2 0 3.00 Misonix 0 0 2 0 3.00

H2O Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Misonix has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.31%. Given H2O Innovation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe H2O Innovation is more favorable than Misonix.

Profitability

This table compares H2O Innovation and Misonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H2O Innovation -4.17% -6.20% -3.38% Misonix -20.75% -7.91% -6.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Misonix shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Misonix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

H2O Innovation beats Misonix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc. provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater. The company also provides products, as well as membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts of water or wastewater treatment system; and specialty chemicals for membrane pre-treatment applications, as well as develops blends for maintenance, preservation, and cleaning of membrane systems. In addition, it offers specialty coagulants for conventional and membrane filtration systems, as well as flocculants; a line of couplings and fittings for industrial and municipal applications; cartridge filter housings, bag filters, strainers, and cartridge filter elements; and maple syrup products and equipment, such as evaporators, reverse osmosis separators, monitoring solutions, membranes, fittings, tubing, tanks, press filters, and other products related to the maple syrup industry. Further, the company provides operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems; and public works services, which include street maintenance, drainage maintenance, and solid waste collection, as well as leases containerized water or wastewater treatment systems, and pilot units. It primarily serves municipalities and local governments; communities and private developments; energy and power plants; food and beverages industries; oil and gas markets; mining and workers camps; and other industrial segments. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Quebec City, Canada. H2O Innovation Inc. is a subsidiary of Amsterdams Effectenkantoor B.V.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

