Critical Analysis: OGE Energy (OGE) and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (RDEIY)

OGE Energy (OTCMKTS: RDEIY) and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OGE Energy and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33 RED ELECTRICA C/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00

OGE Energy presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.23%. Given OGE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

OGE Energy has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of OGE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. OGE Energy pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OGE Energy has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OGE Energy and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $2.26 billion 3.22 $619.00 million $1.92 19.01 RED ELECTRICA C/ADR $2.19 billion 5.11 $757.51 million $0.70 14.80

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OGE Energy. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OGE Energy and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 28.26% 10.74% 3.90% RED ELECTRICA C/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OGE Energy beats RED ELECTRICA C/ADR on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,304 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,949 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 346 substations, 29,317 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,824 miles of underground conduit, and 10,875 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,785 structure miles of overhead lines, 282 miles of underground conduit, and 689 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity. The company also provides consultancy, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. was founded in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

