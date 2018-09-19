Critical Analysis: CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY) versus CLP (CLPHY)

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS: CLPHY) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CENTRICA PLC/S and CLP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRICA PLC/S $36.11 billion 0.31 $429.17 million $0.65 12.10 CLP $11.81 billion 2.60 $1.86 billion $0.72 16.88

CLP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CENTRICA PLC/S. CENTRICA PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CENTRICA PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CLP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CENTRICA PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CENTRICA PLC/S pays out 130.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CLP pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

CENTRICA PLC/S has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CENTRICA PLC/S and CLP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRICA PLC/S 2 2 3 0 2.14 CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CENTRICA PLC/S and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRICA PLC/S N/A N/A N/A CLP N/A N/A N/A

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating, plumbing and drains, and gas and kitchen appliances; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and water heaters, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it is involved in the trade and optimization of energy activities; provision of vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage, and franchise network. The company also provides intermediary services, including claims handling and administration, as well as business, finance, and data management services; and offers sea freight water transport services. It primarily supplies energy and services to approximately 25 million customers under the British Gas, Direct Energy, and Bord Gáis Energy brands. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, oil, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, and solar power plants. It is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development activities; property investment; and retail of electricity and gas. As of December 31, 2017 the company had equity generating capacity of 19,395 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 5, 159 MW. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

