Creditbit (CRB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $537,257.00

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Creditbit token can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Creditbit has a total market cap of $537,257.00 and $667.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditbit has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.18 or 0.02990767 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001196 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000511 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002046 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

CRB is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,692,700 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

