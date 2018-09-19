Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (BN) a €67.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.83 ($87.02).

EPA:BN opened at €67.28 ($78.23) on Wednesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

