Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.86 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY19 guidance to $8.95-9.10 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $143.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $141.63 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.